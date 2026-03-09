Iranians Rally Nationwide to Pledge Allegiance to New Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
Monday, 09 March 2026 2:23 PM
People gather in Tehran’s Enqelab Square, on March 9, 2026, to pledge their allegiance to new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
Iranians have taken to the streets in cities and towns across the country to pledge their allegiance to the newly appointed Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
The rallies are underway on Monday in the capital, Tehran, as well as other major cities, including Shiraz, Kerman, Ahvaz, Tabriz, Hamedan, Ardabil, and beyond.
In Tehran, the rally is being held at Enqelab Square, where participants were seen waving the Iranian national flag and chanting slogans such as “Death to the US” and “Death to Israel.”
People gather in Qom on March 9, 2026, to pledge their allegiance to new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
Participants who spoke to Press TV said they had gathered to reaffirm their loyalty and allegiance to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, vowing their full support to him.
"We lost our beloved Leader while he was leading our caravan against the arrogant powers of the world. The wound is too deep, but now there is reassurance in the form of the new Leader, his worthy successor, who will take the mission forward," one of the participants in the Tehran rally told Press TV.
People gather in Tehran’s Enqelab Square, on March 9, 2026, to pledge their allegiance to new Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
Participants also backed the country's armed forces in their powerful retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime and the US military bases in the region.
They said the Iranian nation will avenge the sacred blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, top-ranking commanders and ordinary civilians, including 165 schoolchildren massacred at a school in southern Iran.
The countywide rallies came hours after Iran’s Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 top clerics of the country, formally elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, as the new and third Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei succeeds his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in Israeli airstrikes on his office in Tehran on February 28, the first day of the ongoing US-Israeli terror aggression against Iran.
Following Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination, a three-member temporary leadership council led the country until a new leader was chosen on Sunday evening.
The US and Israel have been waging their illegal military assault against Iran, deliberately targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure and killing at least 1,332 people.
Iran has carried out multiple rounds of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US assets in regional countries.
