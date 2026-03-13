IRGC: ‘Considerable Part of Israel’s Airspace Under Our Control’
Friday, 13 March 2026 6:04 PM
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above Tel Aviv, occupied Palestine, amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
The commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it launched a massive retaliatory operation against Israel, effectively disrupting the regime’s aerospace monitoring capabilities.
Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi said in a post on X on Friday that 30 super-heavy ballistic missiles—carrying warheads weighing between 1 and 2 tons — have been fired “at specified targets in the occupied territories" on the "night of destiny" — which was observed on Thursday night in Iran.
The operation has successfully disrupted and destroyed key aerospace monitoring and surveillance systems of the regime, he said.
As a result of this operation, added the commander, “a considerable part of the regime's airspace is now under our control.”
IRGC hits Israeli military sites, US bases in major offensive
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched the 44th phase of its Operation True Promise 4, targeting a series of key military sites in Israeli occupied lands and US bases across West Asia.
The US and Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran on Feb.28. Iranian armed forces have vowed to keep the war on with the United States and Israeli regime until they regret launching the aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said last week that Iran is in possession of advanced weapons with high precision, which are beyond the enemy's assessment of the country’s military power.
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