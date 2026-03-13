True Promise 4: Iran and Resistance Axis Ops. Against US-Israeli Assets on Mar. 13
Friday, 13 March 2026 8:13 PM
Press TV Website Staff
Iranian armed forces and resistance groups across the region continue to carry out retaliatory military operations against the United States and the Israeli regime.
On Friday, March 13, 2026, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple operations as part of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched immediately after the US-Israeli coalition carried out an unprovoked act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28.
Iranian armed forces have so far carried out 46 waves of missile and drone strikes with advanced weaponry targeting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories, as well as US occupation bases and assets scattered across the West Asia region.
The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq have also joined the front against the external aggressors, inflicting heavy blows on the enemy.
Hezbollah’s operations have been primarily focused on Israeli military sites in the occupied territories. Its operations are both in response to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the relentless ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime over the past year.
Iraqi resistance groups have also been carrying out daily operations, primarily against American military assets in Iraq and other Arab countries.
Following is a list of operations carried out by the Iranian armed forces, as well as resistance movements in Lebanon and Iraq, against the US and the Zionist regime on Friday, March 13:
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC):
In cooperation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, it downed an American military KC-135 refueling aircraft with six crew on board, targeting it with air defense systems in western Iraq near the Saudi border.
The 43rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 code-named "Ya Shadid al-Iqab" (O, Severe in Punishment) was launched in honor of the martyrs of the path to Al-Quds, specifically the commander of the True Promises, Lieutenant General Martyr Hossein Salami, against the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base and other bases of the US military in the region, the heart of Tel Aviv in the north of the occupied territories, and Eilat.
The operation was executed using precision-guided, heavy Khorramshahr missiles with two-ton warheads, Qadr missiles with multiple warheads, Emad missiles with one-ton warheads, Kheibar Shekan missiles with one-ton warheads, and a number of suicide drones.
The US aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" sustained significant damage after being targeted by missiles and drones. After the attack, it withdrew from the region.
The 44th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was launched with the blessed code name "Ya Sadiq al-Wa'd" in commemoration of the martyrs on the path to Al-Quds, especially resistance martyrs Haj Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar.
The operation was carried out against the bases of the American-Israeli enemy in the north of the occupied territories, "Kiryat Shmona", "Hadera", and Haifa, the US Fifth Fleet, and other bases of the US military in the region.
The operation involved a mass of precision-guided and super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Fattah, Emad, and Qadr missiles, and precision-guided suicide drones on the night of the 23rd of the holy month of Ramadan.
The 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out with the blessed codename Ya Sahib Al-Zaman following the amazing response of the Iranian people to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s message and their participation in the International Al-Quds Day rallies on Friday.
The operation was executed in memory of Martyr Hajizadeh and Martyr Mahmoud Bagheri against the targets of the American and Israeli regimes, using a large number of Khaibar-shekan solid-fuel precision missiles, and with the cooperation of the IRGC Navy, the drone units of the Army and the IRGC, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
An armed MQ9 drone was intercepted and destroyed in Firuzabad, Fars Province, and another aircraft was intercepted and destroyed in the skies of Tabriz by the new advanced air defense system of the IRGC, under the control of the integrated national air defense network. The total number of downed drones since the aggression started on February 28 has reached 111.
The 46th wave of Operation True Promise 4 was carried out under the blessed code name "Ya Sahib al-Zaman" and in memory of the martyred IRGC Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Gholamali Rashid against targets in the occupied territories using super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Ghadr missiles.
An armed MQ9 drone was intercepted and destroyed in Bandar Abbas by the IRGC's new advanced air defense system and under the control of the country's integrated air defense network.
A Hermes armed drone was intercepted and destroyed in Andimeshk by the IRGC's new advanced air defense system, under the control of the country's integrated air defense network. The total number of drones destroyed so far is 113. The IRGC air defense shot down 4 drones of various types on Friday.
Iranian Army:
The headquarters of the Israeli regime’s military forces in Bir Al-Sabi was targeted with a barrage of suicide drones. The operation was carried out in the memory of Martyr Lieutenant General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi. Bir Al-Sabi' is the location of strategic military installations and infrastructure of the Israeli military, including bases related to ground and air forces.
Targeted and destroyed five more invading enemy drones in the past 48 hours. The total number of drones destroyed since the beginning of the aggression, using the air defense systems of the Army and the IRGC, under the command of the country's Joint Air Defense Headquarters, has reached 109.
Hezbollah:
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the newly established site in Nimr Al-Jamal, opposite the border town of Alma Al-Shaab, with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers in the border town of Maroun al-Ras with rocket barrages and artillery shells.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the "Kiryat Shmona" settlement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and the southern suburb of Beirut, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers at the Hadab al-Ajal and Qibal al-Qamh sites north of the "Kfar Yuval" settlement with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and the southern suburb of Beirut, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with swarms of attack drones on the "Shraga" and "Yiftah" barracks.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, and in the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Israeli regime soldiers at the Al-Marj site opposite the border town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers near the Khiam detention center with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli regime soldiers at the newly established site on Tel Al-Hamames south of the city of Khiam, with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli regime soldiers in Khallat al-Asafir, south of the city of Khiam, with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli regime soldiers at the Al-Marj site opposite the border town of Markaba with a rocket barrage for the second time.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli regime soldiers in "Kfar Giladi" with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Quds Day operations, and the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the "Kiryat Shmona" settlement in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a swarm of attack drones.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Quds Day operations, and the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to the "Nahariya" settlement in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with a swarm of attack drones.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Meron" base for surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, and the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of the Al-Quds Day operations, and the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Even Menachem" settlement with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, as well as the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Kabri" settlement in northern occupied Palestine with a rocket barrage.
In response to the Israeli aggression that affected dozens of Lebanese cities and towns and the southern suburb of Beirut, and within the framework of Al-Quds Day operations, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Givat" drone control base east of the occupied city of Safad, with a rocket barrage.
Islamic Resistance in Iraq:
In cooperation with the IRGC, it downed an American military KC-135 refueling aircraft with six crew on board, targeting it with air defense systems in western Iraq near the Saudi border.
Targeted a second KC-135 refueling aircraft belonging to the American military west of Iraq. Its crew managed to escape with it after it was struck, and it made an emergency landing at one of the Israeli airports.
Targeted Israeli-American interests in Erbil, northern Iraq, with an attack carried out by drone aircraft.
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