NATO Rules Out Role in Iran War as Tensions Rise
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Mar 2026 23:36
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance has no plans to join the war on Iran, even as individual member states adjust their positions amid escalating tensions.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that the alliance has no intention of becoming directly involved in the ongoing war against Iran, while describing the US and Israeli military actions as significant.
In an interview with German broadcaster ARD in Brussels, Rutte stated that there are “absolutely no plans whatever” for NATO to be drawn into the conflict as a collective military actor.
Rutte praises US and Israeli strikes
Rutte characterized the US and Israeli operations as “really important,” claiming they were aimed at degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
He also claimed the campaign was intended to weaken Iran’s ability to acquire nuclear capability and reduce its missile capacity.
Despite this, he stressed that NATO as an alliance would not formally participate in the war, clarifying that any involvement would be limited to individual member states acting independently rather than through NATO structures.
Individual allies calibrate responses
Rutte’s remarks come as several NATO member states adjust their positions in response to the escalating conflict.
The United Kingdom has stated that it is not directly participating in offensive operations against Iran but has authorized the use of its military bases for what it described as defensive strikes targeting Iranian missile stockpiles.
In a joint statement issued Sunday, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France said they would take steps to defend their interests and those of their allies in the region. The statement indicated that such measures could include enabling what they described as necessary and proportionate defensive action to target Iran’s missile and drone capabilities at their source.
Germany has made clear that it will not take part in military operations against Iran, even as some Western governments edge closer to supporting US and Israeli actions targeting the Islamic Republic.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk on Monday that "The federal government has no intention of participating," noting that "we also do not have the necessary military resources" to engage in offensive action. At the same time, he stressed that German forces abroad would not be left without protection, adding that “our Bundeswehr soldiers would defend themselves if they were attacked.”
For its part, the United Kingdom has agreed to allow US forces to use British bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites, described by London as a "defensive measure", and said it will protect regional allies from further attack, while maintaining it is not directly participating in offensive operations.
France has also indicated it is "ready… to take part in [the] defense" of Gulf states and Jordan, framing this as collective "self-defense" under international law. French officials, however, have voiced regret that the US-Israeli assault was not debated through multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.
