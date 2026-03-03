Missile Sirens Will Never Stop in Israeli-occupied Territories, Iran Warns
Monday, 02 March 2026 4:19 PM
Rescue workers and military personnel operate at the scene of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, occupied territories, on March 1, 2026. (Photo by AP)
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces has warned that missile sirens will not stop in the occupied territories as retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets continue unabated, issuing an evacuation order for settlers.
In a video message released on Monday, Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari provided an update on Iran’s ongoing Operation True Promise 4, which was launched after the illegal US-Israeli aggression and the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a grave violation of the country’s sovereignty.
The spokesman said the tenth phase of the operation involved the firing of Iran’s Kheybar missiles at the headquarters of the criminal regime in Tel Aviv, as well as military and security centers in Haifa, and several sites in East al-Quds, among others.
“We had already warned about expanding attacks on the bases, which are occupied by the aggressor enemies, and said that sirens would never cease in Israel,” he added.
He also advised Israeli settlers to immediately leave the occupied lands and stay away from military bases, security centers, and buildings belonging to the Zionist regime.
Earlier, as part of Operation True Promise-4, Iranian forces targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln with four cruise missiles, causing the aircraft carrier to flee to the southeast of the Indian Ocean, he noted.
Zolfaghari also said Iranian retaliatory strikes rendered the United States’ Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait out of service and destroyed American naval structure in the Arab country.
Meanwhile, he added, four Iranian drones hit the US naval base in Bahrain’s port of Salman and severely damaged its command and support section.
The IRGC and the Army launch fresh waves of massive missile strikes targeting strategic sites in the Israeli-occupied territories and US bases across the region.
Iranian missiles targeted three oil tankers belonging to the US and Britain in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and set the vessels on fire, according to the spokesman.
Two Iranian ballistic missiles were launched at a base where US military forces are staying in Bahrain.
Zolfaghari further said Iran’s Air Force jets successfully bombarded the US bases in the Persian Gulf Arab countries and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region.
Additionally, he said at least 560 American troops have been killed and wounded in Iran’s retaliatory attacks.
The regimes in Washington and Tel Aviv started their unprovoked military assault on February 28. So far, at least 555 Iranian people have been killed in the terrorist airstrikes.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the criminal aggression by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.
