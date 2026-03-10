Qalibaf: Iran 'Definitely Not' Seeking Ceasefire, Retaliatory Ops. to Continue
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 11:51 AM
Speaker for the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (Photo by IRNA)
The Iranian Parliament speaker says the Islamic Republic is definitely not seeking a ceasefire and will continue its retaliatory missile and drone strikes against US interests in the region and Israeli assets in the occupied lands to punish the aggressors.
"We are certainly not looking for a ceasefire, and we believe a sharp blow must be delivered to aggressors, so they would draw a lesson and would never think of launching aggression against Iran again," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote in a post published on his official X account on Tuesday.
He added that the Israeli regime sees its "shameful" existence in the continuation of "war-negotiations-ceasefire and once again war" cycle to assert its dominance, stressing that Iran will break off such a cycle.
The remarks came a day after Qalibaf warned the US that Iran will respond "recklessly" to any attack on its population centers.
The top Iranian legislator said US President Donald Trump has explicitly threatened to target civilian populations in Iran, adding, "This is an official admission by the terrorist government of the United States.”
"Killing people and attacking population centers will have uncontrollable consequences; we will respond recklessly and mercilessly."
He warned that the expansion of the war into targeting infrastructure will have long-term extensive economic repercussions, particularly for the oil market.
No comments:
Post a Comment