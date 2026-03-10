Al-Azhar Urges Peace as Egypt Avoids Condemning US, 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Mar 2026 14:17
Al-Azhar called for urgent international action to end the expanding conflict in the Middle East, while Egypt emphasizes de-escalation and diplomacy.
Al-Azhar on Tuesday called on the international community to act urgently to establish peace in the Middle East, prevent the conflict from expanding, and "take a decisive decision to extinguish the fires of war that civilians are paying the price for."
The institution urged all parties to exercise restraint, prioritize wisdom and humanity, and return to the negotiating table without delay.
On the diplomatic front, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdel Aaty held phone calls with Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Nadejda Ninski, and Montenegro’s deputy prime minister and Foreign Minister, Ervin Ibrahimovic.
According to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, Abdel Aaty discussed the repercussions of the military escalation on regional security and stability. He reiterated Cairo’s call for de-escalation and adherence to political and diplomatic solutions to prevent a broader confrontation.
He warned that continued escalation would further complicate the situation and intensify the suffering of populations, stressing respect for sovereignty and the need to bolster regional and international efforts to contain the crisis.
A calibrated silence
The statements come amid "Israel’s" latest aggression against Iran and direct US involvement in the widening confrontation. Yet Cairo has refrained from explicitly condemning Washington or Tel Aviv.
Egyptian officials have instead opted for generalized language about "de-escalation" and "restraint" without publicly assigning responsibility for the attacks.
Analysts argue that this posture reflects political calculation rather than neutrality. Egypt remains heavily tied to the United States through military assistance, security cooperation, and economic dependency. Open confrontation with Washington or "Israel" could carry financial and diplomatic costs that Cairo appears unwilling to incur.
At the same time, Egypt seeks to preserve its image as a regional mediator, a role that requires maintaining working relations with Western capitals.
There are also concrete national interests at stake. A wider war could disrupt maritime trade, threaten energy flows, and impact revenues from the Suez Canal, pillars of Egypt’s already strained economy. In this context, Cairo’s repeated emphasis on "stability" and "containment" reads less as moral positioning and more as strategic risk management.
Since February 28, 2026, the United States and "Israel" have been waging a large-scale aggression against Iran, resulting in hundreds of martyrs and wounded, along with extensive destruction.
No comments:
Post a Comment