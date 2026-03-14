Six Civilians, Including 6-month-old Baby, Killed in US-Israeli Drone Strike on Western Iran
Saturday, 14 March 2026 9:34 AM
This picture shows the aftermath of a US-Israeli drone strike against a residential building in the town of Ivan, Ilam Province, western Iran, early on March 14, 2026. (Photo by IRNA)
At least six civilians, including a six-month-old baby, have been killed in a US-Israeli drone strike against a residential building in Iran's western province of Ilam, as children bear the brunt of the indiscriminate attacks.
The deputy director of political and security affairs at the provincial office stated that at least 31 individuals were also slightly wounded in the aerial assault, which was carried out in the wee hours of Saturday in the town of Ivan.
Tajuddin Salehiyan noted that a six-month-old baby was among the fatalities, becoming one of the youngest martyrs of the US-Israeli onslaught.
He added that the attack caused a massive explosion that caused damage to nearby buildings and houses.
Salehiyan further said that aid and rescue operations were underway to recover the dead bodies and those trapped under the rubble.
The Iranian Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday that the relentless attacks on civilian areas have injured more than 16,000 people, with 14,904 already treated and discharged and 1,448 remaining in hospitals.
Among the martyrs, 11 children under the age of five have been killed, while another 200 martyrs were under 18 years old.
Tragically, 41 of the wounded are toddlers under two years old, and over 1,100 injured are children under 18. The toll on women had been equally severe, with 2,500 injured and 220 martyred in the vicious strikes.
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