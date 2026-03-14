US Air Defense Station at Embassy in Baghdad Targeted: Report
Saturday, 14 March 2026 8:47 AM
The image shows the air defense systems station located on the territory of the US diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital, March 14, 2026.
The United States Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad reportedly came under attack in the early hours of Saturday, Al Hadath television channel reported.
According to unconfirmed information, the target was the air defense systems station located on the territory of the US diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital.
The Iraqi security services confirmed the strike.
Iraqi security forces have cordoned off marking the “green zone” in the center of Baghdad, where most Iraqi government offices and embassies of many countries, including the United States, are located.
This comes after the US-Israeli aggressors targeted a house in central Baghdad. The Iraqi Covenant Network reported that the rescue teams are providing aid to the victims of the assault.
It added that at least two citizens have been martyred and several others injured in the terrorist attack so far.
On February 28, the United States and the Israeli regime launched unprovoked military assault on Iran, assassinating former Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several top Iranian military commanders.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the criminal aggression by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.
Iran has repeatedly emphasized that it only targets American positions and bases in the region and does not seek conflict with Arab countries.
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