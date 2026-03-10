South Africa Ready to Mediate Amid War on Iran, Cites Energy Strains
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
4 Mar 2026 16:38
Cyril Ramaphosa says Pretoria is ready to assist in mediation efforts in the escalating war on Iran.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that Pretoria is prepared to assist diplomatic efforts to defuse the intensifying war in the Middle East, as hostilities triggered by the US and Israeli attacks on Iran continue to reverberate across the region.
Speaking to reporters, Ramaphosa indicated that South Africa would be willing to take part in mediation efforts if international actors request its involvement, stressing the country’s readiness to support initiatives led by the United Nations.
Pretoria is “always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever, and if a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to obligations. We're a global citizen and therefore can play whatever role the UN would like us to play,” Ramaphosa said.
The South African leader called for an immediate halt to the fighting, describing the situation as deeply alarming and urging political dialogue as the only viable path to ending the violence.
South Africa called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to “this madness", he said, adding that while US President Donald Trump is preoccupied with the war, Pretoria will press for dialogue if the opportunity arises.
Ramaphosa reiterated that diplomacy remains the most effective way to resolve the crisis and avoid further bloodshed.
“Dialogue is always the best way” to end the war and prevent further “unnecessary” loss of life, he said.
War expands
The war has intensified since Washington and Tel Aviv launched a massive aggression on Iran on Saturday. The aggression has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, including Iran’s Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders.
The escalation occurred while negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program were underway under mediation by Oman.
Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting "Israel", as well as locations in Gulf countries hosting US military facilities.
World facing dangerous period
Ramaphosa warned that the unfolding situation represents one of the most serious geopolitical developments currently facing the international community.
“The world is facing a very dangerous period at the moment,” he said, describing the Middle East crisis as “calamitous” and warning it could spill beyond the region as more countries become involved.
The South African president said he has contacted several leaders in the region to express condolences and to request that South African nationals living in those countries be protected.
He added that officials from the country’s Foreign Ministry are working to identify citizens who may require assistance and are preparing to facilitate evacuations once regional airspace reopens and travel becomes possible.
War hits Africa
Addressing the Africa Energy Indaba conference, Ramaphosa also cautioned that the repercussions of the war are already being felt across the African continent.
The war is placing pressure on supply networks and pushing energy prices higher, developments that pose serious challenges for economies that rely heavily on imported fuel.
“As we have seen with Russia-Ukraine and during the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting geopolitical sands underscore the vulnerabilities of import-dependent economies across Africa,” Ramaphosa said.
He added that the latest turmoil reinforces the need for African countries to strengthen their energy security and reduce exposure to external shocks through diversification and regional cooperation.
