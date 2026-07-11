Algeria to Return Envoy to Mali as Diplomatic Ties Thaw
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Jul 2026 06:42
Algeria and Mali are restoring diplomatic ties after more than a year of tensions, with ambassadors returning to their posts and both countries reopening their airspace.
Algeria announced on Friday that it will return its ambassador to Mali, signaling an improvement in relations after more than a year of diplomatic tensions triggered by a drone incident along the two countries' shared border.
The Algerian Foreign Ministry said Kamel Retieb, who had served as ambassador to Mali before being recalled in April 2025, will resume his diplomatic duties in Bamako.
The move comes after a prolonged dispute that erupted when Algeria shot down a Malian drone in April 2025, claiming it had entered Algerian airspace. Mali denied the allegation, prompting both countries to recall their ambassadors and close their respective airspace to one another.
Algeria and Mali reopen airspace
In parallel announcements, Algeria and Mali confirmed they had agreed to reopen their airspace, marking another step toward normalizing bilateral relations.
Mali said its ambassador would also return to Algiers and announced that its airspace would reopen to all civilian and military aircraft traveling to or from Algeria.
Algeria's Defense Ministry said the decision took effect on Friday and applies to all flights between Mali and international destinations transiting through Algerian airspace.
Relations between the neighboring countries have deteriorated in recent years amid broader regional security challenges. Mali has faced an ongoing security crisis since 2012, with armed groups and militants operating across large parts of the country.
In 2025, Mali's military-led government announced it was ending the 2015 peace agreement with Tuareg armed groups, which had been brokered by Algeria, accusing Algiers of adopting a hostile stance.
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