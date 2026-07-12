Israeli Forces Raid Quneitra Countryside, Set Up Temporary Checkpoint
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Jul 2026 19:29
Israeli forces carried out new incursions in Syria’s Quneitra countryside, setting up checkpoints and searching homes before withdrawing.
Israeli occupation forces carried out new incursions into the southern Syrian countryside of Quneitra on Saturday, establishing a temporary checkpoint, conducting searches, and inspecting civilian property before withdrawing from the area, according to Syrian state media.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a force comprising three Israeli military vehicles advanced into the vicinity of al-Samdaniyah in Quneitra countryside, where troops set up a temporary checkpoint at the eastern al-Samdaniyah junction and searched passersby before leaving the area.
Israeli forces conduct overnight raids in southern Quneitra
In a separate incursion, SANA said another Israeli force consisting of more than 15 military vehicles entered the village of al-Asha in southern Quneitra during the night.
The force reportedly searched a residential home and a livestock feed warehouse before withdrawing from the village. No casualties or arrests were reported.
The latest incursions come amid continued Israeli aggression in southern Syria following the collapse of the Syrian government's control over parts of the border region.
Ahmad al-Sharaa calls for withdrawal
Earlier, Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa called on the Israeli occupation to withdraw from the areas it has occupied in southern Syria and return to the terms of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Al-Sharaa warned that the continued violations threaten regional security and stability, urging adherence to the longstanding ceasefire framework governing the separation of forces in the area.
'Israel' bombs Quneitra, Daraa
Israeli occupation forces carried out artillery strikes on areas in southern Quneitra and western Daraa countryside in southwestern Syria overnight, according to local sources.
Local reports said several artillery shells were fired by the Israeli military, targeting areas between the towns of Kodna and Breiqa in southern Quneitra, as well as the vicinity of the village of Jamlah in western Daraa.
No immediate information was available regarding human or material losses resulting from the strikes.
Ongoing escalation in Syrian territory
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli regime has carried out 38 attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2026.
According to SOHR, these include two airstrikes and 37 ground-based attacks, which have resulted in the destruction or damage of around 13 sites, including weapons and ammunition depots, military positions, headquarters, and vehicles.
The Observatory also stated that five people have been killed in these attacks, with airstrikes targeting areas along the Syrian-Lebanese border and rural Damascus, while ground attacks have focused mainly on Daraa and Quneitra provinces.
The latest strikes come amid repeated and escalating violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by "Israel".
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