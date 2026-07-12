IRGC Missiles Hit US Bases in Region, MQ-9 Facilities in Jordan
By Al Mayadeen English
The IRGC destroys a US command and control center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan's Prince Hassan Air Base in a ballistic missile strike.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Command targeted US military infrastructure at Jordan's Prince Hassan Airbase, destroying the facility's command and control center and MQ-9 drone hangars with ballistic missiles.
In a statement issued Sunday morning, the IRGC said the operation came in a first-stage response to US attacks on Iranian coastal bases and communication towers following a confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement said the United States had attempted to test Iran's resolve by encouraging several vessels to navigate illegally through the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran met with a "decisive response" from the IRGC Navy.
The IRGC said Washington conducted strikes "against several coastal bases and communication towers" after failing to achieve its objectives in the strategic waterway.
"Any further aggression by the treacherous American regime will be met with even stronger responses," the statement said.
Iran's strikes target US bases
According to the IRGC, the first phase of its retaliatory operation targeted key US military infrastructure at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan. The force said several ballistic missiles struck the base, destroying the command and control center as well as facilities housing MQ-9 drones.
Meanwhile, Iran's Army (Artesh) announced that it had launched a wave of drone strikes targeting US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain. According to the statement, Patriot air defense systems, ammunition depots, radar installations, and communications facilities were among the targets.
In another wave of drone strikes, the Iranian Army said it targeted the US military's communications system and radar site in Bahrain, holding the US and "Israel" responsible for "the consequences of these actions and the resulting instability in the region."
The Artesh warned that any further US aggression would be met with a stronger military response.
The drone operations coincided with additional strikes announced by the IRGC, which said it had disabled a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz after it violated Iranian navigation instructions.
The IRGC also announced the second phase of its retaliatory operation against the US-operated al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, adding that ballistic missile strikes destroyed the base's fighter aircraft maintenance center and command and control center.
Explosions reported across the region
Earlier, Tasnim News Agency reported that Jordan had activated its air defense systems amid the escalating regional confrontation.
The reported Iranian operation followed a series of military developments across the region.
Iranian news agencies cited reports of explosions near US-linked military facilities in several Gulf states, including Kuwait and Bahrain.
Fars News Agency reported explosions in Kuwait and Bahrain, while Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the activation of sirens across the country.
In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense said sounds heard in several areas were caused by air defense systems engaging missile and drone threats.
Qatar's Interior Ministry raised the security threat level and urged residents to remain in homes and safe locations amid reports of explosions.
Fars News Agency also reported initial reports of explosions in Qatar and the UAE, including renewed blasts in the UAE.
Strait of Hormuz violations fuel wider escalation
The escalation follows the IRGC Navy's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, citing foreign interference and violations of authorized navigation routes.
The IRGC Navy said one vessel was fired upon as a warning after ignoring repeated instructions, switching off its tracking systems, and endangering maritime security. Fars News Agency's defense correspondent later reported that the vessel was targeted with an anti-ship cruise missile after failing to comply with Iranian navigation instructions.
Iran has repeatedly stated that it is determined to defend the maritime regime governing the strategic waterway and has called on vessels to follow authorized routes and navigation procedures.
Tehran has also maintained that management of the Strait of Hormuz falls under the responsibility of Iran and Oman as the two coastal states.
US announces new strikes on Iran
The developments came after US Central Command announced what it described as "a new round of strikes" against Iran.
CENTCOM said the strikes were launched in response to an attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The US command said the vessel sustained damage from an onboard fire and engine room impact, preventing it from continuing its voyage, and reported that a civilian crew member was missing.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on X: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."
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