IRGC Navy Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz After Violations
By Al Mayadeen English
The IRGC Navy announces the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after firing warning shots at a violating vessel.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice, citing foreign interference and repeated violations of approved navigation routes through the strategic waterway.
In a statement, the IRGC Navy said several vessels had attempted to deviate from designated shipping lanes despite repeated warnings, saying the ships were encouraged by foreign actors to disregard Iranian instructions.
The force said one vessel that switched off its tracking systems and ignored repeated warnings was initially fired upon as a warning before being brought to a halt.
ccording to the statement, no ships will be permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz until "US intervention" in the region comes to an end.
The IRGC also warned that any new military action against Iran under the pretext of the maritime incident would be met with a "strong response," including strikes on additional enemy bases in the region.
It further placed responsibility for the consequences of the developments on the "American-Zionist enemy" and countries hosting military bases used against Iran.
IRGC says cruise missile struck violating vessel
In a follow-up development, Fars News Agency's defense correspondent reported that the IRGC Navy targeted the vessel with an anti-ship cruise missile after it continued to ignore Iranian warnings.
According to the report, the vessel was struck after failing to comply with Iranian instructions governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The reported missile strike followed the IRGC Navy's earlier announcement closing the strategic waterway.
Tehran rejects foreign role in Hormuz management
The latest developments come as Iranian officials rejected reports suggesting that outside powers could influence the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.
A source familiar with the matter told Tasnim News Agency that any decisions concerning the strategic waterway would be made exclusively by Iran and Oman as the two coastal states.
The source dismissed reports published by Axios as inaccurate, saying future arrangements for the strait would be determined through dialogue between Tehran and Muscat in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Iran also stressed that Qatar's role remains limited to mediation and facilitating discussions between regional parties, adding that Doha has no authority over decisions related to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.
Maritime tensions deepen amid diplomatic efforts
The announcement comes after maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed dramatically following renewed US aggression on Iran, which violated the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Recent vessel-tracking data indicated that commercial traffic had increasingly shifted toward an Iran-approved route near the northern side of the waterway, while several ships reportedly transited the strait with their transponders switched off in unauthorized routes.
The maritime escalation has unfolded alongside renewed diplomatic activity. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman for talks centered on the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional developments, while Qatar has continued mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian officials have pointed to the United States' violations of multiple articles of the memorandum by resuming military attacks and reimposing sanctions, insisting that implementation of the agreement can only proceed through "mutual compliance."
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