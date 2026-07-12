Israeli Attacks Ravage al-Mansouri, Kfar Remman in South Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Jul 2026 18:13
The Israeli occupation launches airstrikes and attacks across southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Nabatieh, amid continued ceasefire violations.
The Israeli occupation carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, launching airstrikes on towns in the Tyre and Nabatieh Districts, while continuing demolitions and arson crimes across the south.
Several airstrikes targeted the town of al-Mansouri in the Tyre District, southern Lebanon. Earlier, two people were injured after occupation forces dropped four stun grenades in the same town. The Israeli occupation also carried out a drone strike targeting the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre District.
The occupation further targeted the town of Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh with a drone strike, while carrying out a detonation between the towns of Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit earlier in the day.
Several incendiary balloons were dropped on the outskirts of Kfar Remman in Nabatieh District, and demolitions were carried out on buildings in the town of Houla in Marjayoun District.
Bint Jbeil and Khiam under relentless aggression
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces continued their attacks on the city of Bint Jbeil, where they carried out detonations and bulldozing operations.
The occupation also set fire to the town of Khiam while conducting a wide-scale combing assault in the area.
The latest attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire that has been in place since April 17, as well as following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States in Switzerland that calls for a halt to fighting on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon.
Amnesty urges war crimes probe into deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has called for war crimes investigations into three Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon that led to the martyrdom of 24 civilians, including 12 children, saying the attacks displayed a "callous disregard for civilian lives" and may constitute grave violations of international humanitarian law.
In a report released on Tuesday, the human rights organization concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe the attacks violated the laws of war, citing evidence that the Israeli occupation either failed to distinguish between civilians and alleged military objectives, directly targeted civilians or civilian objects, or neglected to take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian harm.
The attacks, carried out on March 6, 12, and 13, targeted homes in the al-Thakana neighborhood of Tyre district, Irkay village in Saida district, and the Rahbat neighborhood of Nabatiyeh district. In addition to the 24 people martyred, at least 18 others were injured.
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