About 48 Hours Before Water Supply is Fully Restored in Parts of Joburg, Rustenburg - Rand Water
Rand Water said the Eikenhof pump station will likely take 48 hours to recover, following massive a power trip that left some parts of Johannesburg without water.
Picture: Pixabay/balouriarajesh
JOHANNESBURG - Areas without water across parts of Johannesburg and Rustenburg will have to wait a little longer for supply to return to normal.
Rand Water said the Eikenhof pump station will likely take 48 hours to recover, following massive a power trip that left some parts of Johannesburg without water.
Over the weekend, a City power substation was struck by lightning, affecting electricity supply to the Eikenhof pump station.
The problem escalated after a feeder board exploded at the substation on Monday, leaving parts of Gauteng and North West with dry taps.
Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said, "When I say 48 hours, I don’t mean there's no water completely. Remember as we fill up reservoirs, residents are using up water so it will take time. In the evening the reservoirs would have filled up to about 40 or 50%."
