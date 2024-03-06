Rand Water Struggles to Supply Roodepoort and Randburg Residents
The Eikenhof Pump Station was hit by two power outages since the weekend dropping water to some reservoirs in Johannesburg to critically low levels.
Picture: Pixabay/balouriarajesh
JOHANNESBURG - Roodepoort and Randburg residents will contend with water challenges longer as Rand Water struggles to restore supply to the areas.
The utility gave an update on the city's current water challenges.
Rand Water says while it has already started pumping water to all the affected areas, some are not receiving water at all.
This includes Roodepoort and Randburg with the reservoirs in those areas currently empty.
"It is under current strain, it is low we intend to recover most of the systems overnight " said Rand Water's Logan Munsamy.
Munsamy said some areas should start seeing water improvement overnight.
