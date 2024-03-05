Al-Qassam Says 2 Israeli Soldiers Killed, 4 Tanks Destroyed in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian Resistance groups announce a series of operations across Gaza as the Israeli war on the Strip reaches its 150th day.
Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza announced on Monday a series of operations against the invading Israeli occupation forces as the brutal war on the Strip hits its 5-month mark.
The al-Qassam Brigades issued a statement announcing that they took control over two Israeli drones that were on a spy mission in the Al-Maaskar area, west of Khan Younis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Moreover, al-Qassam said its fighters destroyed 4 Israeli tanks and two military bulldozers using Yassin-105 anti-tank RPGs in the al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis.
The same area saw the al-Qassam Brigades' Resistance members sniping and killing two Israeli soldiers, while also targeting an occupation force positioned in a house using an anti-fortification TGB shell. The group confirmed casualties among the Israeli unit.
For their part, the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, said their fighters targeted on Monday a gathering of Israeli forces with a barrage of heavy mortar shells in the Zanna area, east of Khan Younis.
In the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the Resistance group revealed that it had targeted positions of Israeli soldiers using heavy mortar shells.
The Brigades also said they had targeted "Sderot" and "Nir Am," among other Israeli settlements in Gaza's envelope with rocket barrages. Al-Qassam stated that the strikes were in response to the Israeli occupation's ongoing massacres against the people in Gaza.
On their Telegram channel, the al-Quds Brigades posted a video documenting a joint operation with the al-Mujahideen Brigades, which saw the launching of a Sam 7 surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli advanced Hermes 900 UAV in Beit Lahia.
The group also revealed in the footage its fighters downing and capturing an Israeli quadcopter drone.
Meanwhile, al-Mujahideen Brigades announced in a statement that they had launched short-range rockets toward an Israeli military gathering southeast of Gaza.
In Hamad city west of Khan Younis, Resistance fighters from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers with mortars, while in the Abasan al-Kabira area east of the province, the group's members targeted an Israeli unit positioned inside a house.
The Brigades also posted footage of a barrage of KN-103 rockets targeting the Israeli settlement of "Ashkelon" in Gaza's northern envelope.
