Yemen Strikes Israeli Vessel in Arabian Sea, US Warships in Red Sea
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Mar 2024 20:38
The Yemeni Armed Forces attack the Israeli MSC SKY ship in the Arabian Sea, confirm casualties.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday two separate operations carried out in the Red and Arabian Seas, as part of support to the people of Gaza and their Resistance currently facing an ongoing Israeli genocide, and in response to the US-UK aggressions on the country.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in an evening statement that Yemen's Naval Forces targeted and directly hit the MSC SKY Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea, revealing that the operation was carried out using "appropriate" naval missiles.
The second attack included the launch of a number of drones and ballistic missiles targeting several US warships in the Red Sea, he added.
"Through these two operations, (we) confirm our ability to target warships and non-warships simultaneously," Saree said, vowing that the army will not hesitate to conduct more operations against enemy targets in both seas in support of the oppressed people in Gaza and to defend Yemen from foreign military aggressions.
To conclude the press briefing, he reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces would continue to stand with Palestine and "prevent Israeli ships or those headed to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted."
The Yemeni Foreign Ministry in the Sanaa government had affirmed on Saturday that "in light of the Zionist obstinacy supported by the United States and Britain," Yemen stands firm in preventing the entry of ships affiliated with the Israeli entity.
"We hold the United States directly responsible for the Zionist escalation due to the unlimited support provided by Washington and its allies to the entity ['Israel'] politically, materially, militarily, and logistically, including hindering the Security Council from fulfilling its role in maintaining international peace and security," the ministry said in a statement.
