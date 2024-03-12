Ethiopia Considering Withdrawal of Somaliland Recognition
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Mar 2024 16:15
The Ethiopian government is looking into withdrawing its recognition of Somaliland after regional tensions, and amid a bid to mend ties with Somalia.
Ethiopia is contemplating abandoning its plan to recognize the breakaway state of Somaliland, sources familiar with the matter reported, in response to escalating international pressure urging Ethiopia to reconsider its decision, which has sparked regional tensions.
Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, initially entered into an agreement with Somaliland in January, marking it as the first country that would have recognized the semi-autonomous region's sovereignty.
The deal promised Ethiopia 50 years of access to the Gulf of Aden. However, the accord triggered a wave of discontent among neighboring nations, with Somalia vehemently opposing the move and other countries, including Egypt, urging caution.
The Somali government was steadfast in its position that Somaliland is an integral part of the country and declared its intention to hold an emergency meeting of its cabinet in response to the memorandum of understanding, as reported by the state news agency Sonna.
Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan counterpart William Ruto engaged in talks in Nairobi, addressing the contentious matter. Sources revealed that Ahmed expressed a willingness to step back from the most controversial elements of the deal in an effort to mend relations with Somalia.
Foreign officials, briefed on Addis Ababa's stance, disclosed that Ethiopian authorities privately conveyed their openness to dropping the recognition of Somaliland. The issue was also raised by Ruto in a meeting with Somalian President Hassan Sheikh during his visit to Kenya.
Despite the discussions and potential reconsiderations, Ethiopia has not officially withdrawn from the Somaliland deal. Ethiopia's leader remains committed to achieving his objective of securing direct access to the coast, according to insiders.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in the early 1990s amid Somalia's prolonged civil war. Over three decades later, Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, has actively sought international recognition within the borders of the former British protectorate. Formal recognition by Ethiopia could offer Somaliland its most significant opportunity yet to address its longstanding international isolation.
Ethiopia lost access to its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s when Eritrean forces, controlling Ethiopia's northern coastal region, declared independence from the country. Ethiopia, heavily dependent on Djibouti for international trade, sought to diversify its options to mitigate vulnerability, expressing interest in acquiring access to ports along East Africa's seaboard since October. On that note, Ethiopia's assertion of rights and signaling its interest in Red Sea ports has raised concerns among its neighbors.
