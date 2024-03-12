France to Bolster Military Presence in Chad with Junta Blessing
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Mar 2024 09:36
An envoy to the French President says that France "will of course" stay in the African country.
France said it will maintain a military presence in Chad after it was ousted from major African countries over the past few years following decades of colonial rule.
Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger expelled French soldiers and diplomats last year after the three countries witnessed coups following governments that aligned with the West, mainly Paris.
ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) threats for these states to back down or face military intervention, most recently against Niger, prompted the countries to form a military alliance, and declare a number of economic steps revoking previous French exploitation of their countries' resources.
ECOWAS also imposed heavy sanctions and restrictions on the countries, but later lifted them after they failed to deter the newly-installed governments.
Chad is ruled by General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 39, who assumed power in 2021, and has since pursued stronger ties with Paris. His country currently hosts 1,000 French troops.
'Evolution' of France's deployment in Chad
"Of course we will stay" in Chad, said Jean-Marie Bockel, French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy.
Macron has requested talks with Chadian authorities on "an evolution" of France's military deployment to "better adapt it" to growing regional security and military issues, Bockel said following a meeting with Deby Itno.
The envoy also conveyed Paris' "admiration" to Chad's president regarding the country's transition to civilian rule after Deby Itno assumed power following his father's three-decade rule.
The Chad Junta chief's top rival and cousin, Yaya Dillo Djerou, was killed last week. Dillo Djerou's party called the event an "execution".
Deby Itno is set to participate in the presidential election on May 6, despite declaring earlier that he would not. His victory seems highly likely, as major opposition figures have been either exiled, co-opted, or killed.
Initially, Deby Itno promised to transfer to civilian rule within 18 months, but later extended the timeline by an additional two years.
