European Union is Working on the 14th Package of Sanctions Against Russia — EU Official
When asked when the next package of sanctions will be introduced, the diplomat said that he could not name any dates
© AP Photo/ Francisco Seco
BRUSSELS, March 15. /TASS/. The European Union is working on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which will include measures to combat circumvention of previous restrictions, a high-ranking EU representative told reporters in Brussels ahead of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the community on March 18.
"We are already working on the 14th package of sanctions, and it will include measures to combat circumvention of all previous restrictions," he said.
When asked by reporter when the next package of sanctions will be introduced, the diplomat said: "I can’t name any dates."
Since February 2022, the European Union has introduced 13 packages of individual and economic sanctions against Russia due to the special military operation in Ukraine. The last package was approved on February 23. The measures affected 106 individuals and 88 legal entities from Russia and a number of other countries, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.
No comments:
Post a Comment