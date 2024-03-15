Russia Says its Forces Carried Out 50 Group Strikes Over Past Week, Used Precision Weapons
Ukraine lost more than 2,710 troops as either killed or wounded, three tanks, including a US-made Abrams, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 91 motor vehicles, and 18 artillery systems in the Avdeyevka area in the past week
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out 50 group strikes with precision weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and drones that targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.
"Between March 9 and 15, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 50 group strikes with precision weapons, MLRS and UAVs at Ukrainian airstrip infrastructure, weapon and vehicle repair workshops, drone and uncrewed boat storage sites, arsenals and fuel depots. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said.
The strikes also hit deployment locations of Ukrainian troops, nationalist militias and foreign mercenaries.
Here are the details of other combat operations that happened over the past week, according to the bulletin.
Kupyansk area
"Units of the battlegroup West, by making active efforts, improved the situation along the front line in the Kupyansk area, struck the manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Berestovoye, Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 22 counterattacks by assault groups from the 57th motorized infantry brigade, and 32nd and 47th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Pershotravnevoye, Kharkov region and Terny, Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Ukrainian losses in this area amounted to more than 305 military personnel, three tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle and 25 field artillery guns.
"Also, from March 12 to 15, pre-emptive and coordinated actions of Russian troops, that were acting together with units from the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service, stopped all attempts of Ukrainian forces to cross into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Air strikes and artillery fire destroyed more than 550 servicemen, 16 tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, including 11 US-made Bradley vehicles, and 15 motor vehicles," the ministry said.
Donetsk area
"Units of the battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and took more advantageous positions. Seven mechanized and five assault brigades of the Ukrainian army were hit near the settlements of Kurakhovo, Spornoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Krasnogorovka, and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, four attacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 79th and 81st brigades were repelled near the settlements of Belogorovka and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Ukraine lost more than 1,930 servicemen, nine tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 41 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, two combat vehicles of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and eight field ammunition depots.
Avdeyevka area
"Units of the battlegroup Center continued their advance and seized more advantageous positions," the ministry said. "Sixty-four attacks by enemy units were repelled near the settlements of Berdychi, Semyonovka, Pervomaiskoye, Tonenkoye, and Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic."
Ukraine lost more than 2,710 troops as either killed or wounded, three tanks, including a US-made Abrams, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 91 motor vehicles, and 18 artillery systems.
South Donetsk area
"Units of the battlegroup East improved the combat position along the front line and defeated units of the 58th motorized infantry brigade and 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Rovnopol, Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Chervonoye and Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
Seven enemy counterattacks were repelled near Staromayorskoye, Novodonetskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic and Vladimirovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Ukraine lost 980 troops, one tank, seven armored fighting vehicles, 31 other vehicles and 11 field artillery pieces.
Kherson area
"The enemy's losses totaled more than 270 servicemen, a tank, 23 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russian troops in the Kherson area seized more favorable positions and inflicted comprehensive firepower damage on the formations of the Ukrainian 141st Infantry Brigade; 65th and 117th mechanized brigades; 82nd and 128th assault brigades, and the 35th Marine Brigade in the areas of Rabotino, Novosyolovka, Orekhov, Kamenskoye, Stepnoye, Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region; and Berislav and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region.
Air Force and air defenses
"Rocket units, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles of the battlegroups have destroyed a US-supplied HIMARS launcher, two US-made Patriot missile systems and an S-300 missile launcher with radars," the ministry said.
Shot down by aircraft and air defenses were a MiG-29 fighter jet, 2 Mi-8 helicopters, a Tochka-U tactical missile, 5 French-made Hammer guided bombs, 86 munitions of US-made HIMARS MLRS system, Czech-made Vampire MLRS and Grad MLRS, as well as 915 drones.
Tally of destroyed equipment
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 577 Ukrainian warplanes, 269 helicopters, 15,573 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,496 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,238 multiple launch rocket systems, 8,406 field artillery guns and mortars and 19,764 special military motor vehicles.
No comments:
Post a Comment