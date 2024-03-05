Former Sudanese PM Hamdok Invited to Cairo for Talks on Ending War
March 5, 2024 (NAIROBI, Kenya) – Abdallah Hamdok, the head of the anti-war coalition “Tagadum” and former Prime Minister of Sudan, has received an official invitation from the Egyptian government to visit Cairo. The visit aims to discuss ways to end the ongoing war in Sudan.
Officials from Tagadum confirmed to Sudan Tribune that they received the invitation on Tuesday and are working to arrange Hamdok’s visit for next week. He is expected to lead a high-level delegation from the coalition to participate in discussions with Egyptian leadership.
The visit comes as Tagadum seeks to discuss its proposed roadmap for ending the conflict with the military leaders and eventually sign a declaration of principles similar to the Addis Ababa Declaration, which they signed with the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti,” in January.
The anti-war forces have requested a meeting with Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss their roadmap, but no date or venue has been confirmed yet.
Alaa El-Din Nuqud, Tagadum spokesperson told Sudan Tribune that the visit was originally planned but the Egyptian presidency proposed to take place before Ramadan. He added that the specific date will be confirmed soon.
This visit represents the first step in a series of planned visits by Tagadum to regional and international capitals as part of their efforts to end the war and break the political and diplomatic deadlock in Sudan.
The invitation to Hamdok highlights Egypt’s growing involvement in mediating the conflict. Egypt recently co-organized the Manama meetings alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, marking its first direct engagement since the war began. Additionally, Cairo hosted workshops aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid delivery to Darfur.
(ST)
