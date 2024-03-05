Sudanese Minister Urges Egypt to Expedite Entry Visa Procedure
The meeting in Khartoum between the Sudanese Interior minister and his counterpart from Egypt, March 2, 2024 (SUNA photo)
March 4, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Interior minister, Maj. Gen. Khalil Pasha Sairin on Saturday discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Tawfiq Abdel-Gawad the possibility of excluding the elderly and sick persons from the procedures of entry visa to Egypt.
Khalil, SUNA reported, cited the slowness and delay in granting the Sudanese an entry visa to the Arab Republic of Egypt, which led many of them to take the smuggling route, thus endangering their lives in accidents due to rugged roads.
He thanked the Egyptian government for the facilities it provided to the Sudanese, enabling it host ample numbers who arrived in Egypt due to the war.
According to Khalil, procedures for obtaining entry visas into Egypt are very slow and that the number of visas granted is not proportional to number of applicants.
He appealed for exceptional measures for the elderly, children and women to obtain entry visas, calling for opening an outlet for the Sudanese community in view of its size among other communities and increasing the period of residence.
The Sudanese Interior minister called for the opening of training institutions for the Sudanese police as the rebellion destroyed and sabotaged the training facilities.
For his part, the Egyptian Interior minister vowed to facilitate the entry of Sudanese citizens into Egypt, saying examination and entry procedures often cause delays.
He appreciated the government and people of Sudan, stressing that his visit, despite its shortness, was an opportunity to learn about the capabilities and potentials of the Egyptian police, which will be ready for Sudan at any time.
The Egyptian Minister of Interior expressed his happiness with the visit and wished it had been for a longer period to include all the issues of interest to the two ministries, extending an official invitation to his Sudan counterpart to visit Egypt.
Regarding residency procedures, the Interior minister stated that the coming days will witness a simplification of procedures to be completed as quickly as possible, calling on the Sudanese people to complete the procedures in the passport offices spread across the country.
He further said Egypt is ready to receive students from the Police College, the Police Academy, and all specialized training courses whenever Sudan requests it.
Ambassador Muhammad Abdullah, the Charge d’Affaires of the Sudanese embassy, also expressed Sudan’s appreciation to the Egyptian government.
He added that they are in monthly contact with officials in the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, and expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of these meetings.
The meeting concluded with a directive for creation of a mechanism that includes specialists from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, the Sudanese Embassy, and the Sudanese Interior to agree on procedures regarding visas and residency.
(ST)
