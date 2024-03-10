France Gathering Alliance of Countries Capable to Send Troops to Ukraine — Politico
Paris is also in the process deepening its clash with a more cautious Berlin, the newspaper reported
France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne Valery Sharifulin/TASS
BRUSSELS, March 10. /TASS/. France is gathering an alliance of countries that may send troops to Ukraine in theory, the Politico newspaper reported, commenting on a visit of French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne to Lithuania.
"France is building an alliance of countries open to potentially sending Western troops to Ukraine — and in the process deepening its clash with a more cautious Berlin," the newspaper said.
The French foreign minister highlighted an opportunity at a press conference with his Lithuanian and Ukrainian counterparts on March 8 to send NATO troops to Ukraine that will deal with demining and will not participate in hostilities, the Politico noted.
French President Emmanuel Macon raised the possibility earlier that the NATO military may be sent to Ukraine, the newspaper reminded. The majority of European countries, including Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic, rejected the idea but the Baltic countries "are much more open to the idea," the Politico added.
