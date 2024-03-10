Ukraine Gets Air Situation Data from Е-3А Planes in Poland’s Air Space — Russian Ministry
They are part NATO’s Airborne Warning and Control System, also known as AWACS, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted
MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Ukraine gets air situation data from Е-3А planes that keep watch in Poland’s air space, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.
The planes are part NATO’s Airborne Warning and Control System, also known as AWACS, he said.
"The leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces is trying to make up for the lack of information about the air situation by obtaining data at the air force command post in Vinnitsa from E-3A aircraft that are part of NATO’s AWACS system," the spokesman said.
According to Konashenkov, these aircraft are on round-the-clock duty in Poland’s airspace.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure, therefore there are no threats to the civilian population.
