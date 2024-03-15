Hamas Rep. in Lebanon to Al Mayadeen: No Agreement Without Guarantees
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas's representative in Lebanon informs Al Mayadeen that Hamas has made it clear that no deal would take place without international guarantees.
Hamas's representative in Lebanon Ahmad Abdul Hadi informed Al Mayadeen today that the Resistance will not accept any deal without international guarantees and a clear commitment to stop the Israeli war on Gaza.
He added that Hamas specified its vision regarding the captives' deal with a clear condition of providing guarantees, emphasizing that it is currently under Israeli occupation and the US hands.
Abdul Hadi stressed that all rumors spread by the Israeli occupation on Hamas disrupting negotiations are lies, as Hamas's conditions are very clear, adding that Hamas has highlighted to the mediators that flexibility requires guarantees from the international community and a clear commitment to fulfilling four conditions.
He reiterated the four conditions as follows: a permanent ceasefire, complete IOF withdrawal, removal of all results of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, and the return of the displaced Palestinians, emphasizing that no ceasefire or captives exchange deal would take place without the fulfillment of these conditions.
Palestinian factions: no agreement or exchange without a permanent ceasefire
Two days ago, the Palestinian factions reassured their unified position on no agreement or exchange deals without a comprehensive cessation of aggression against the Palestinian people.
In their statement, they stressed that managing Palestinian affairs including the affairs in the Gaza Strip is an internal Palestinian national matter emphasizing that they will not allow the Israeli occupation and its allies to intervene or impose their mandate in any shape or form.
Referencing the humanitarian crisis, the factions called for proceeding to open the Rafah land crossing to bring in aid and immediately carry the wounded to hospitals and save their lives as thousands of them are at risk due to the perpetual Israeli aggression.
They further urged international institutions, especially the United Nations, to bear full responsibility and fulfill their duty immediately in the Gaza Strip, mainly the North, emphasizing the vitality of the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes North of the Strip.
