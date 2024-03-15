Yemeni AF Announce 5 Operations in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
By Al Mayadeen English
The Yemeni Armed Forces have begun targeting Israeli ships and ships heading to or from occupied Palestine across the Indian Ocean and the Cape of Good Hope.
"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against the Israeli ship Pacific 01 in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles," the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree announced in a Friday military press brief in which he revealed a number of operations.
Alongside the Israeli ship targeted, Saree announced that "The drone unit carried out an operation against an American destroyer in the Red Sea using a number of drones" and confirmed that a direct hit was achieved.
As for the newly announced directives by Yemeni Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, Saree announced that "the Yemeni Armed Forces began to expand the scope of their operations against Israeli ships, those linked to Israel, or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, to include the Indian Ocean and the Cape of Good Hope."
In that regard, the Yemeni Armed Forces warned, once again, that any Israeli ship or any ship heading to or coming from ports in occupied Palestine will be considered a "legitimate target".
Furthermore, Saree announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully "carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a number of suitable naval missiles and drones."
It is important to keep in mind that the Yemeni operations aim to "triumph for the oppressed Palestinian people and retaliate against American-British aggression against our country."
Al-Houthi: Our ops. hit Indian Ocean, to be expanded to Cape Route
The Yemeni Armed Forces are heading toward expanding the scope of their operations conducted against the Israeli occupation forces' war on the Gaza Strip, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul al-Malik al-Houthi, declared on Thursday.
Sayyed al-Houthi's announcement will reverberate across global politics, as he underlined that the YAF is heading toward launching attacks on vessels in the Indian Ocean that have been redirected toward the Cape of Good Hope Route, following attacks on merchant and military vessels affiliated with the tripartite Alliance of Evil of the United States, the United Kingdom, and "Israel".
Avoiding missile and drone attacks from the Yemeni Navy in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, ships heading toward Israeli-occupied ports have opted for the longer route of circling the African continent, paralyzing the Israeli-occupied port in Um al-Rashrash or "Eilat".
"Our Yemeni Armed Forces will carry on the Battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza," the leader of the Ansar Allah emphasized on Thursday.
"Operations targeting Israeli-affiliated vessels and ships affiliated with the American and British sides are ongoing with high effectiveness," he revealed.
