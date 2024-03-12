Hezbollah 'to Speak its Mind on the Battlefield': Sheikh Qassem
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Mar 2024 23:20
Responding to the occupied North's military chief, Hezbollah's Sheikh Naim Qassem has stated that the Lebanese Resistance is highly ready to confront any Israeli aggression.
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said on Tuesday that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon would not hesitate in an 'eye for an eye' retaliation battle against "Israel" if it expands aggression on Lebanon.
His comments came in response to the Israeli military’s Northern Command Major General, Ori Gordin, who announced plans to expand the aggression against Lebanon.
Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that the Resistance is highly prepared to counter any expansion in aggression, emphasizing that it is most ready to support Gaza until the Israeli aggression on the Strip ceases.
In his speech during the memorial ceremony of three martyrs from the southern Lebanese village of Blida, Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah is not concerned with any Israeli statement regarding a ground invasion of Lebanon, be it an exaggeration or a declaration.
He stressed that the Resistance remains defensive, supportive, and determined to defy "Israel", affirming that it will not be intimidated.
“The Lebanese Resistance will speak its mind on the battlefield… This is our equation, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” he said.
'Israel' lost its deterrent power
Israeli media confirmed that Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward occupied al-Jalil and the Golan earlier today.
Describing it as the largest since October 8, Israeli media revealed that "a salvo of about 100 rockets were fired at Israel this morning," detailing that it came in two batches consecutively, 70 rockets in the first, and then 30 in the second.
Israeli media said that the operation was in response to the aggression on Baalbek last night.
Simultaneously, sirens sounded in the northern Golan, al-Ghajar, and Ain Qenya.
Commenting on the attack, the Regional Council in the Upper al-Jalil said, “Curved missiles were launched toward the Golan region, followed by another salvo of rockets fired from Lebanon toward the Golan.”
On his part, the head of the Supreme al-Jalil Council said, following the attack, “Israel” has lost its deterrent power and has failed to restore it."
