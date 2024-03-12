Resistance to Bring Zionists 'to Their Knees': Sayyed Khamenei
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Mar 2024 21:48
Ayatollah Khamenei remarked that the savagery of the Israeli regime has reached new heights in Gaza, while Palestinians, on their part, exemplified unparalleled resilience and steadfastness.
At a meeting with Quran reciters on the first day of Ramadan in Iran, the country's Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that the resistance is "standing strong" in the face of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and will ultimately bring Zionists to their knees.
"The resistance is still standing strong and will rub the nose of the Zionists to the ground," Ayatollah Khamenei said.
"In the Muslim world, some countries provided assistance to enemies of the oppressed Palestinian people. God willing, they will pay the price for this betrayal," he added.
Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of reciting the Quran as a fundamental obligation for every Muslim and called on believers to engage in regular reading and contemplation of the holy book.
"The peak of resilience witnessed in Gaza is the outcome of understanding the Quran and acting upon it," he pointed out.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been involved in the construction of the IMEC corridor.
The construction of the corridor intends to bypass the Red Sea route, which is currently blockaded by the Yemeni resistance, by building a trade route stretching from India to Europe and will involve both sea routes and rail routes.
In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there exists significant political pressure to take the genocide off the public discourse. Despite this, citizens have expressed their remorse over the situation.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported today that the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since October 7 has risen to 31,184, in addition to 72,889 injuries.
The IOF committed 8 massacres against families in Gaza in 24 hours killing 72 Palestinians and injuring 129 others, it added.
The Ministry stressed that many victims remain under the rubble, presumed dead, as the IOF are deliberately preventing ambulances and civil defense crews from reaching them.
It is worth noting that 72% of the Palestinian victims are women and children.
As for the number of Palestinians killed by malnutrition and dehydration, the Ministry revealed that it has risen to 27.
