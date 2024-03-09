IAEA Chief Calls for Military Restraint Around ZNPP at Talks with Putin
During the talks, Rafael Grossi emphasized that the nuclear safety and security situation at the nuclear facility remains precarious
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on right) and general director IAEA Rafael Grossi (on left) Pavel Bednyakov/POOL/TASS
VIENNA, March 8. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has called for maximum military restraint around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the IAEA said in a press release.
"He [Grossi] also reiterated his call for maximum military restraint and strict observance of the five concrete principles established at the United Nations Security Council," the press release said.
During the talks in Sochi, Grossi emphasized that the nuclear safety and security situation at the nuclear facility remains precarious.
Grossi also reported, that the IAEA will continue to "monitor closely" the staffing situation at the ZNPP.
"The staffing situation at the plant remains a vital issue for nuclear safety and security that we will continue to monitor closely," Grossi said, as quoted by the IAEA press service.
