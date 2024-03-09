Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine for March 22 — Envoy
"We will discuss in detail all these moments, which are unpleasant for our Western colleagues," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky Valery Sharifulin/TAS
UN, March 9. /TASS/. Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine for March 22, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.
"It would have been nice if NATO’s representatives in the [UN] Security Council explained to us the alliance's devious logic," Polyansky said speaking at the UN Security Council’s session. "Its leaders initially told us that NATO should expand into Ukraine because Russia would never attack a NATO member state. However, we hear today that Russia cannot be allowed to win in Ukraine, because after that it will move further and attack NATO."
"Is there any common sense in your statements, any consistency? However, it is expressively displayed in the way you are making the image of Russia as of an enemy and aggressor, avoiding the facts that your aggression against Russia with Ukraine’s involvement started at least ten years ago," he continued.
"We will discuss in detail all these moments, which are unpleasant for our Western colleagues, at the requested by us separate meeting of the [UN] Security Council on March 22," Polyansky added.
The Russian diplomat pointed out that French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere did not say anything during his speech at the session about the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to send troops of Western countries to Ukraine.
Polyansky added that Robert Wood, deputy US envoy to the United Nations, was "modest and said nothing" about the network of secret bases that the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) set up on Ukrainian territory over the past eight years.
"It is also a pity that we do not hear the usually very active German envoy among those, who requested to address today's meeting," the Russian diplomat noted. "It would have been interesting to hear commentaries from him regarding the conversation leaked to the media by senior German military officials, who discussed how to help the Ukrainians destroy the Crimean Bridge and deliver more strikes deeper into the territory of Russia."
On March 1, RT TV editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that on the day when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed that NATO was not and would not be involved in the Ukrainian conflict, high-ranking German army officers were discussing the possibility of attacking the Crimean bridge without repercussions for the German authorities.
Simonyan referred to the existence of an authentic audio recording and later published a transcript of the conversation. The officers discussed the extent to which Taurus missiles could destroy the Crimean Bridge and also the details of preparations for such an attack.
The German Defense Ministry confirmed later that the conversation among top-ranking Bundeswehr (armed forces) officers had been intercepted. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to sort things out promptly.
On March 4, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff to deliver a formal demarche and demand clarifications over the leaked conversation.
