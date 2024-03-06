Islamic Resistance in Iraq: Operations Will Persist Until Ceasefire
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Mar 2024 23:12
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stresses that even after a ceasefire is implemented, it will remain fully ready to respond to any Israeli crime.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has stated that its two main goals lie in freeing Iraq from the American occupation and supporting Palestine in its liberation.
It added that its operations against the Israeli occupation's settlements will continue until a ceasefire is achieved with the occupation showing a clear commitment to it.
The resistance stressed that even after a ceasefire is implemented, it will remain fully ready to respond to any Israeli crime.
Iraqi Resistance announced targeting Israeli chemical plant in Haifa
Earlier today, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that they targeted the airport in "Kiryat Shmona" with attack drones.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters targeted the power station at the occupied Haifa airport on March 5 using a drone.
The Resistance stressed that the operation was in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip and in retaliation to the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, vowing to “continue targeting enemy strongholds.”
The operation came a couple of days after the Iraqi Resistance confirmed targeting a chemical substance terminal in the occupied port of Haifa also through a drone attack, as part of the second phase of its operations, which includes the enforcement of a blockade on Israeli maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and putting Israeli ports out of service.
