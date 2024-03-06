Any Aimless Negotiations Will Not Continue: Hamdan to Al Mayadeen
By Al Mayadeen English
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Mayadeen that all the Americans and Israelis want is a temporary truce and reject a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan affirmed that any negotiations not reaching their goal "will not continue," pointing out that the Israeli occupation wants to "catch its breath and worsen the humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip.
In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Hamdan mentioned that "the obstacle has been there since the first day when the first Paris Document was presented, and Hamas dealt with it realistically," adding that "from the first day, it was clear that all the Americans and Israelis wanted was a temporary truce, while they refused to cease hostilities permanently."
He said that Washington is concerned about being accused of covering the crimes of the Israeli occupation, noting that both the United States and "Israel" are maneuvering and trying to win some time.
The Palestinian official said that Hamas' position was clear from the beginning, "that any information about the Israeli captives comes with a price," adding that the movement demands a written agreement and cannot settle for less.
"If there are no clear answers, we cannot continue to go around in circles," he stressed.
Regarding the dispute between the US administration and the Israeli leadership, Hamdan said that "it revolves around the interests of both parties in the region."
Touching on aid to the Gaza Strip, he highlighted that all air-dropped aid does not exceed the load of two trucks, pointing out that the US is taking part in the siege on Gaza.
The senior Hamas official made it clear that "those who want to come to Gaza to contribute to the liberation project are welcome, while those who want to partner up with the Israeli occupation will be treated as an occupier," hoping that there will be a will to allow aid trucks into the besieged Strip.
He underlined that the more "Israel" escalates its aggression, the more it pushes the resistance to higher levels, highlighting that the current battle has shown that "the Axis of Resistance is moving to another stage that will lead us to comprehensive liberation."
Hamdan insisted that this battle has a victorious path and the Palestinian people will be the ones to triumph, saying, "This battle is the first in the history of the conflict with the entity where the Palestinian narrative wins, thanks to the Resistance media."
The official said that if there was a minimum of justice in international institutions, the Israeli occupation entity and its leaders would have been tried for war crimes.
He emphasized that the popular movement in Europe and its impact on governments cannot be ignored, adding that George Galloway's victory in the Rochdale by-election is evidence of that.
Elsewhere, Hamdan praised Moscow's role in supporting the Palestinian people.
