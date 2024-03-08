MoH Decries Silence on Israeli Crimes Against Gaza Women on Int'l. Day
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Ministry of Health in Gaza
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health puts out an urgent appeal to women's rights organizations and the international community on the eve of International Women's Day.
The international community denies Palestinian women their rights and remains silent about the ongoing Israeli violations against them, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, stated on the eve of International Women's Day.
Al-Qudra added that the silence of the international community has contributed to the genocide against Palestinian women, their children, and families at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces, acts which have garnered military or diplomatic support from the United States and Europe.
He pointed out that Palestinian women, especially in the Gaza Strip, are experiencing the worst humanitarian catastrophe, which includes mass murder, displacement, detention, countless abortions, epidemics, and death.
Al-Qudra called on the United Nations to take immediate action to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide against Palestinian women and their families. He also urged institutions focused on women's rights to stand in solidarity with Palestinian women and mobilize efforts to demand an end to Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
He also called on these organizations to promote the health, psychological, and social needs of Palestinian women, especially in the Gaza Strip.
In fact, Palestinian women and children have been the main target of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has killed 30,800 Palestinians and wounded another 72,289, most of whom are women and children. Palestinian women have suffered from Israeli bombs targeting their homes, Israeli troops ravaging their personal belongings, seeing their children slaughtered, and being under horrible conditions while giving birth to their children.
Furthermore, the continuous blockade imposed on Gaza exacerbates the plight of Palestinian women, limiting access to essential healthcare and eliminating the essentials of modern life such as education and employment opportunities. The international community's failure to address these systemic issues perpetuates the cycle of suffering for Palestinian women, who not only endure the direct consequences of conflict but also grapple with the long-term impact on their families and communities.
