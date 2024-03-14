Nigeria Lifts Sanctions on Niger, Borders Open
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Mar 2024 16:20
Nigeria lifts all economic sanctions on Niger, directing the reopening of borders, the resumption of commercial flights, and the provision of electricity, following 8 months of political transition and a military takeover.
Nigeria President Buhari Tinubu announced the lifting of all economic sanctions imposed on Niger, along with a request for the immediate reopening of borders, resumption of commercial flights, and the provision of electricity to Niger.
This comes after 8 months of political transition in the country, marked by the military council assuming power and the expulsion of French troops.
In a tweet on the platform, the Nigerian presidency stated: "President Bola Tinubu has directed the opening of Nigeria's land and air borders with the Republic of Niger and the lifting of other sanctions against the country with immediate effect," adding that "This directive is in compliance with the decisions of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja."
ECOWAS' stringent sanctions imposed on Niger lifted
Earlier in February, West Africa's ECOWAS regional bloc announced the lifting of certain sanctions imposed on Niger in the aftermath of last year's military coup.
The measures, including a no-fly zone, border closures, and asset freezes, are being halted "immediately" on "humanitarian grounds", as stated by ECOWAS Commission chief Omar Alieu Touray after an emergency summit of heads of state in Abuja.
Following a military coup that ousted Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, in July last year, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by suspending trade and implementing stringent sanctions. However, despite the bloc's initial warning of potential military intervention, there is minimal indication that Bazoum, who remains imprisoned in the presidential palace in Niamey, is on the verge of being reinstated.
No comments:
Post a Comment