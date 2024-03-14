US-UK Forces Launch 11 Airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah in Past Hours
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Mar 2024 23:49
The American and British forces renew their aggression on several areas in the Hodeidah Governorate, west of Yemen.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the American-British aggression launched 11 airstrikes on Hodeidah Governorate, west of Yemen, during the past hours.
According to our correspondent, the joint aggression targeted the areas of targeting the areas of al-Jah, al-Faza, Ras Issa, and Hodeidah Airport.
He indicated that the American-British aggression targeted al-Jah with four airstrikes, Hodeidah Airport with one airstrike, al-Faza with two airstrikes, and Ras Issa with four.
Later, Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the joint aggression carried out two airstrikes on the Abs District in Hajjah Governorate, northwest Yemen.
The hostile strikes came shortly after the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul al-Malik al-Houthi, announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) are heading toward expanding the scope of their operations conducted against the Israeli occupation forces' war on the Gaza Strip.
He affirmed that the YAF is heading toward launching attacks on vessels in the Indian Ocean that have been redirected toward the Cape of Good Hope Route.
Al-Houthi confirmed that "Yemen has presented 34 martyrs in support of our people in Gaza, and we are honored to offer martyrs in this sacred battle."
The Ansar Allah leader highlighted that during the past week, the YAF "carried out 12 operations targeting ships and warships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, reaching unprecedented extents."
He also indicated that the YAF launched 58 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones in the aforementioned areas.
Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that "operations targeting Israeli-affiliated vessels and ships affiliated with the American and British sides are ongoing with high effectiveness," underscoring that any US action in the region "will not be able to stop us from supporting Gaza."
The Yemeni leader made it clear that the YAF's naval operations will continue as long as the aggression against Gaza persists.
"American and British obstinacy have one outcome, which is the widening of the conflict and war at the regional level," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported an aerial aggression carried out jointly between the United States and Britain targeting the coastal province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, west of Yemen.
American and British fighter jets targeted with four separate airstrikes the al-Jah district in Beit al-Faqi Directorate, south of the Governorate, he added.
The attack comes one day after the US and the UK targeted the Hodeidah Airport with four waves of strikes.
