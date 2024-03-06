Palestinian Resistance Pushes Hard Against 'Israel' in Khan Younis
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance confronts the invading Israeli forces in Khan Younis as the latter's losses mount on every level.
The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ), engaged in fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces using mortars and other arms to inflict major damage on the invading soldiers in the infiltration zones near Khan Younis, southern Gaza, destroying or disabling several of their vehicles.
The al-Mujahideen Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen movement, reported that they destroyed an Israeli vehicle using "Israel's" own missiles east of Jabalia, northern Gaza.
Sources within the Israeli occupation confirmed that occupation forces fell into an ambush in the Hamad neighborhood of Khan Younis. The Resistance used an IED that led at least one Israeli soldier dead and wounded 13 others, six of whom are in critical condition.
Wednesday morning saw the al-Quds Brigades announcing that they destroyed an Israeli Namer armored infantry fighting vehicle using a tandem shell in the southern al-Zeytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.
The Resistance fighters, moreover, unleashed a barrage of mortar shells that targeted the Israeli occupation's command and control center south of the city.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that their militants targeted Israeli assembly points containing soldiers and vehicles with 60mm mortar shells in the advancement axis south of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
The Fatah military wing revealed that their fighters executed 12 operations over 24 hours, engaging in fierce confrontations and engaging Israeli assembly points with mortar shells in the advancing fronts of Gaza, including western Khan Younis. These operations resulted in dozens of casualties among the ranks of the Israeli occupation forces.
The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced its Resistance fighters carried out 22 operations in 24 hours on Tuesday. These included engaging in fierce confrontations against Israeli occupation forces and targeting concentrations of Israeli military vehicles with mortar shells across several combat fronts in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades also engaged an Israeli tank with an RPG shell west of the city of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties among the raiding Israeli forces.
As part of the collaboration between Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza, the al-Mujahideen Brigades and the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades engaged, in a joint operation, an Israeli military gathering south of Gaza City with short-range missiles.
On March 4, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that its Resistance fighters captured two Israeli military drones conducting reconnaissance missions in the al-Mouaskar area west of Khan Younis.
In the same area, specifically in the al-Amal neighborhood, al-Qassam Brigades destroyed four Israeli tanks and two military bulldozers using al-Yassin 105 shells.
The Brigades' fighters also engaged an Israeli force holed up in a house with a TBG anti-fortification shell, resulting in casualties among its members, and sniped and killed two Israeli soldiers at point-blank.
Al-Qassam Resistance fighters also destroyed an Israeli Namer armored personnel carrier (APC) with an al-Yassin 105 shell south of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, said its fighters shelled an Israeli military gathering with a barrage of heavy mortar shells in the al-Zanna area, east of Khan Younis.
The al-Quds Brigades' Resistance fighters also targeted the Israeli settlements of "Sderot" and "Nir Am", as well as other Gaza Envelope settlements with rocket barrages in response to Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.
