Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 17, 2024
Listen to the Sun. March 17, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
In order to hear the full podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our ongoing focus on International Women's History Month with segments on veteran civil rights organizers Ella Baker and Fannie Lou Hamer.
No comments:
Post a Comment