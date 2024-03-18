Monday, March 18, 2024

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 17, 2024

Listen to the Sun. March 17, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

In order to hear the full podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com) 

The program features our ongoing focus on International Women's History Month with segments on veteran civil rights organizers Ella Baker and Fannie Lou Hamer.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)