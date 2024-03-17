Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 16, 2024
Listen to the Sat. March 16, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the release of a Senegalese opposition leader who will stand for presidential elections in April; Egypt is emerging as a mediator for resolving the internal conflict in the Republic of Sudan; the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reinstated the death penalty; and a Somalian hotel was retaken by the National Army from rebels.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month with segments on journalist Alice Dunnigan, activist Rosa L. Parks and Pan-African scholar Shirley Graham Du Bois.
