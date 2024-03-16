Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. March 15, 2024
Listen to the Fri. March 15, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches continuing Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) operations in solidarity with the people of Gaza; a Hamas representative was interviewed by a leading Lebanese television network; the Russian Federation has launched 50 attacks against Ukraine; and the European Union (EU) is threatening more sanctions against Moscow.
In the second and third hours we focus on International Women's History Month by an examination of the journalistic contributions of Ida B. Wells-Barnett and musician, radio, film and television sensation Hazel Scott.
