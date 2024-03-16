Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. March 14, 2024
Listen to the Thurs. March 14, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Russian Foreign Ministry assessment of the Pentagon plan to build a pier off the coast of Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance; more Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank during the Ramadan season; the South African Foreign Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor says that anyone found to be aiding the IDF will be arrested; and Kenya is being frustrated in its agreement with the United States to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti.
In the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the current situation in Palestine and the West Asia region.
