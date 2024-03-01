Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 25, 2024
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 25, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this episode go the this URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on obstruction of the prisoner exchange by Tel Aviv during talks in Paris; an individual set themselves on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.; the Kenya government is attempting to build unity in the East African Community; and violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo has put Uganda on alert.
In the second and third hours we continue our African American History Month commemoration with a tribute to Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz) on the 59th anniversary of his martyrdom.
