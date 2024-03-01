Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 24, 2024
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 24, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the statements made by the Republic of Namibia on the parallels between the early 20th century genocide in their country and the Palestinian situation; the South African government is calling for worldwide testimony related to the case against Tel Aviv in the International Court of Justice; the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted sanctions against Niger; and Russia is assessing the special military operations in Ukraine on the second anniversary of the war.
In the second hour we continue our focus on African American History Month commemorating the 59th anniversary of the martyrdom of Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz).
