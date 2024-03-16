Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 2, 2024
Listen to the Sat. March 2, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program continues our focus on International Women's History Month.
We will hear segments on some the leading 19th and 20th century African women leaders who were involved in the movements for gender equality, voting rights and against racism and national oppression.
One of the personalities we will discuss is the journalist, social scientist, organizer, public intellectual and feminist pioneer Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
