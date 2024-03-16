Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. March 1, 2024
Listen to the Fri. March 1, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program go to this URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza waiting for assistance from humanitarian organizations; talks have stalled on a ceasefire in Gaza; Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of grave consequences if NATO deploys troops into Ukraine; and Haiti is being threatened with another coup.
In the second and third hours we begin a series in honor of Women's History Month with a focus on Eliza Mary Church Terrell.
