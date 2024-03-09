Pentagon Finds No Evidence of Alien Visits to Earth — Report
"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," the report said
WASHINGTON, March 9. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has not found any evidence of extraterrestrial visitation, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said in a report.
‘The Report on the Historical Record of US Government Involvement with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP)’ reviews the record of all official investigatory efforts into unidentified anomalous phenomena conducted by the United States, as well as the researched classified and unclassified archives of the government. According to the document, the reports of UFOs and alleged alien spacecraft received by the Pentagon were in fact "the result of misidentification" by eyewitnesses.
In addition, the Pentagon did not confirm that the US government had conducted "a deception operation to conceal the fact that it has recovered extraterrestrial spacecraft and alien beings." Thus, the AARO dismissed allegations of former US intelligence officer David Grusch that the country’s government had been concealing a "multi-decade" program to research unidentified flying objects.
"AARO found no empirical evidence for claims that the USG and private companies have been reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology. AARO determined, based on all information provided to date, that claims involving specific people, known locations, technological tests, and documents allegedly involved in or related to the reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial technology, are inaccurate," the report said.
In July 2023, Grusch claimed at a hearing in the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability that the US government had conducted a secret program that retrieved and reverse engineered unidentified flying objects.
