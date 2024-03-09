Sudan Cautiously Backs UN Call for Ramadan Ceasefire, Set Conditions
Ali al Sadiq acting foreign minister of Sudan
March 8, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s Foreign Ministry expressed qualified support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire during Ramadan, outlining specific requirements to ensure its effectiveness.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged warring parties in Sudan to cease hostilities on Thursday during a Security Council meeting. He emphasized the ceasefire should lead to “lasting peace” and a complete end to fighting nationwide.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry responded cautiously on Friday, welcoming Guterres’ proposal but expressing concerns about past ceasefires being misused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The government raised scepticism, citing instances where the RSF exploited previous truces to resupply and strengthen their position.
To ensure a genuine ceasefire, Sudan laid out four demands including the withdrawal of RSF from civilian areas, including homes, public facilities, and occupied civilian infrastructure. The RSF’s departure from the states of Al-Jazirah and Sennar, along with “any cities they occupied after the May 11th, 2023 Declaration of Humanitarian Principles.”
Further, the statement requested the cessation of atrocities and violations of international law committed by the element of the paramilitary forces. Finally, it required the return of looted public and private property, with perpetrators of destruction held accountable.
Sudan’s ambassador at the UN echoed these demands during the Security Council meeting.
In a separate development on Wednesday, Sudan agreed to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones through government-controlled areas. This includes the Al-Tina crossing, connecting North Darfur to Chad, alongside existing air and land routes under army control.
