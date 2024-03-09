UN Security Council Calls for Ceasefire in Sudan During Ramadan
Security Council adopts Resolution 2725 (2024) on the Sudan Panel of Experts. (UN photo)
February 8, 2024 (NEW YORK) – The UN Security Council passed a vital resolution on Friday regarding Sudan. It urges all parties in the conflict to immediately stop fighting during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts this Sunday.
Adopted under Chapter VI, the resolution was adopted with only one abstention (Russia). Also, it calls for a lasting solution to the war through dialogue.
Since April 2023, clashes between the Sudanese military (SAF) and the paramilitary RSF have ravaged the capital and spread throughout the country. The brutal conflict has displaced millions, caused immense suffering, and pushed Sudan into a deep humanitarian crisis.
The Security Council deeply worries about this worsening crisis, particularly the “crisis levels or worse” of severe food insecurity, especially in Darfur. Furthermore, reports of violations of international law, including sexual violence, are a grave concern.
The resolution demands that all sides allow full, unrestricted humanitarian access, including across borders and conflict lines. All parties must also fulfil their legal obligations to protect civilians and uphold the “Jeddah Declaration” protecting Sudanese civilians.
The Council urged the UN Secretary-General’s special representative, Ramtane Lamamra, to bring the warring parties and Sudan’s neighbours together to work alongside regional efforts for peace.
In a separate vote, the 15-member body extended until 12 March 2025 the mandate of the Panel of Experts originally appointed pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005). The resolution was adopted with 13 votes in favour, and 2 abstentions (China, Russian Federation).
